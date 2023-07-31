2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 Akron teens arrested for robbing, assaulting 18-year-old

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five teenagers, ages 13-17, were arrested by Akron police Saturday afternoon for robbing an 18-year-old male walking down the street.

The victim told police he was walking in the area of W. Thornton and Main Streets when the group of males approached him and at least one pointed a gun at him.

He was assaulted and robbed of his cell phone, said police.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Officers who responded to the scene said they received information within minutes that helped identify the young suspects and they were located at a home in the 700 block of Dunbar Dr.

Officers added the handgun possibly used in the robbery was also recovered.

The teens are charged with assault and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

