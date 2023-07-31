5 fallen Ohio officers honored during 15th annual ‘Cops Ride’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The five Ohio police officers that lost their lives in 2022 were memorialized during the 15th annual Cops Ride.

Sunday’s event in Downtown Cleveland saw more than 300 motorcycle riders, all of who came to pay respects to the five officers:

The police-escorted processional ride traveled through Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River, Bay Village, Avon Lake, Avon, North Ridgeville, Olmsted Township, Olmsted Falls, Berea, Middleburg Heights, Brook Park and concluded at Rock N Roll City Harley Davidson in Cleveland.

