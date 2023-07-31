5 fallen Ohio officers honored during 15th annual ‘Cops Ride’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The five Ohio police officers that lost their lives in 2022 were memorialized during the 15th annual Cops Ride.
Sunday’s event in Downtown Cleveland saw more than 300 motorcycle riders, all of who came to pay respects to the five officers:
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Terrance Bateman, who died Jan. 15.
- Medina County Drug Force Agent John Stayrook, who died Feb. 6
- Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, who died March 31
- Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who died July 24
- Wyandott County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Kin, who died Dec. 15
The police-escorted processional ride traveled through Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River, Bay Village, Avon Lake, Avon, North Ridgeville, Olmsted Township, Olmsted Falls, Berea, Middleburg Heights, Brook Park and concluded at Rock N Roll City Harley Davidson in Cleveland.
