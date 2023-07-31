AED’s being installed in South Euclid parks

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The first of three automated external defibrillator stations (AED) have been installed at a public park.

South Euclid firefighters said the AED at Bexley Park is near the restroom building in the middle of the park.

Additional AED’s will be installed at Victory Park and Quarry Park North in the next several weeks.

AED’s can save the life of someone who goes into cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.