Cleveland 6-year-old allegedly choked by a former after school care worker

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former after school care worker is charged after allegedly choking a 6-year-old boy.

Michael Standberry is charged with assault, endangering children, and unlawful restraint, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The alleged incident happened on Mound Elementary’s playground in December.

Standberry was an employee of the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio at the time of the incident.

The Boys and Girls Club told 19 News Standberry was fired shortly after the incident following an internal investigation.

The safety and welfare of our kids is the top priority for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. The individual involved in the alleged incident was terminated in December 2022 following an internal investigation and is no longer part of our organization. BGCNEO has cooperated fully with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and police in their inquiries into this matter.

Boys & Girls Clubs are safe, fun places to go after school. We do not condone any behavior that is not to the highest standard regarding our youth.

We will not have any further comment in light of the ongoing legal proceedings.

STATEMENT BY BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF NORTHEAST OHIO CEO ALLEN SMITH:

Tahja Mosley, the boy’s mother, said she saw on CMSD security camera footage the ordeal unfold.

“I was an emotional wreck to see the videos of what was done to my son,” Mosley said. “I wasn’t there to help him. It was tragic.”

The boy allegedly tripped another student and that was when Standberry allegedly choked him to reprimand him.

Mosley said her son developed behavioral issues after this alleged incident.

“I was lost for words. It tore me apart because it’s like we always think teachers are right and sometimes we don’t listen to our kids or ask our kids what triggered this or what’s making you act this way,” Mosley said.

CMSD released this statement to 19 News.

Michael Standberry is not now and was not a CMSD employee at the time of the alleged incident at Mound Elementary School on December 1, 2022. Standberry was employed by the Boys and Girls Club that provides separate, after-school programming at Mound and other school facilities outside the school day.

On December 6, 2022, CMSD’s Safety and Security team was made aware of the incident that allegedly took place in one of our schools; they investigated it,and completed the incident report attached. As reflected in the report, CMSD was notified of the incident the same day that Mr. Standberry had been placed on leave by his employer, the Boys and Girls Club.

CMSD denies having retaliated in any way against the student or family involved in the incident that allegedly occurred in the Boys & Girls Club programming.

CMSD RESPONSE TO ALLEGED ASSAULT
Parma Heights daycare worker charged after being caught kicking child on video

