Cleveland EMT returns to work amid ‘inconsistent evidence’ in kidnapping case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland employee who told police she “ran for her life” to escape kidnappers back in May has returned to work, 19 Investigates has uncovered.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city said Lachelle Jordan “is working her regular duties as an EMT in the field.”

The city tells us no one has been arrested or charged in this case.

It has been 86 days since the 30-year-old mother of two vanished from outside of her home.

She went missing on May 6 and was found on May 11.

Her disappearance alarmed the people who knew her the best and set off a massive search by police in her Glenville neighborhood.

Jordan’s twin sister told 19 News at the time that her car was still at her house and so were her keys and wallet.

At the time she went missing, Jordan was set to testify in a rape case involving 65- year-old Michael Stennett.

He was arrested two days after she went missing for violating a protection order and a stalking charge.

But at the time, police said they had no information connecting him to her disappearance.

City prosecutors later dropped those charges.

That office is run by the city’s chief prosecutor Aqueelah Jordan, Lachelle’s sister.

Five days after Lachelle Jordan went missing, she was found alive.

Surveillance video showed her walking into a convenience store around midnight wearing a ripped shirt that looked like it had been burned.

Dispatch audio revealed Jordan told first responders that she ran away from her kidnappers, who tried to burn her alive.

Police never put out any information about a suspect or suspects.

After 19 Investigates reached out Monday, the city told us no persons of interest have been identified and they “don’t have any information at this time that would indicate a threat to public safety in connection with this case.”

We asked a city spokesperson to clarify what “inconsistent evidence” investigators found.

He said “we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Despite the answers we got from the city, there are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case.

Michael Stennett will be back in court in a month for the rape charges.

He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with Jordan, a witness in that case.

