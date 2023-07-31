Cleveland Police: 16-year-old boy hurt in shooting on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was hurt following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.

Cleveland Police dispatchers said the shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. in the 3200 block of E. 142nd Street, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported the 16-year-old to University Hospitals.

The victim’s condition is not currently known.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.