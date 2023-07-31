2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: 16-year-old boy hurt in shooting on city’s East Side

A 16-year-old boy was hurt following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.
A 16-year-old boy was hurt following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was hurt following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.

Cleveland Police dispatchers said the shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. in the 3200 block of E. 142nd Street, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported the 16-year-old to University Hospitals.

The victim’s condition is not currently known.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Cleveland Police confirmed she was shot in a possible connection to the string of Kia thefts.
Police: 13-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s East Side
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
A Cleveland Police car
13-year-old fatally shot by another child, Cleveland police say
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
José Ramírez homers twice as Cleveland Guardians beat Chicago White Sox 5-0