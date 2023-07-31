Crash shuts down I-90 West past Eddy Road in Bratenahl
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Sunday evening shut down I-90 West past Eddy Road, Bratenahl police said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time, with no estimated time of reopening.
The crash took place around 6:30 p.m., according to Bratenahl police.
The cause of the crash or injuries to those involved have not been released at this time.
