Crash shuts down I-90 West past Eddy Road in Bratenahl

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Sunday evening shut down I-90 West past Eddy Road, Bratenahl police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time, with no estimated time of reopening.

The crash took place around 6:30 p.m., according to Bratenahl police.

The cause of the crash or injuries to those involved have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.