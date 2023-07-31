2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies partner with Cleveland police to make downtown safer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies will now help Cleveland police with patrol and traffic enforcement throughout the downtown area.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel said the goal is to deter criminal behavior and improve security.

“I am assigning a team of eight deputies, one Sergeant, and additional resources to assist the Cleveland police patrolling the downtown core,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Pretel. “This collaboration will put a much-needed focus on deterring crime and building trust.”

The downtown area has seen an increase in violent crime and overall criminal activity, said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Pretel.

“Safety is the number one priority of the Cleveland Division of Police,” said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “Adding Sheriff’s Deputies to the patrol section will greatly amplify our ability to secure the downtown and entertainment districts. I am confident that this partnership with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office will be a lasting and effective collaboration.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious and illegal activity.

• Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

• Call 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies.

• Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME or by submitting a tip online.

“We are committed to using every tool available and will continue to leverage other regional partnerships, a key component of RISE, to ensure that we are stopping at nothing to keep our community safe,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

