Drug Take Back Day at Cleveland Discount Drug Mart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Discount Drug Mart and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District are working together to get unused drugs disposed of properly, so they don’t end up in the wrong hands or in the water system.

According to officials, most abused prescription drugs come from family and friends.

The next Drug Take Back Day is Aug. 2 at the Discount Drug Mart store at 4170 Fulton Rd. in Cleveland. .

If you miss that one, the Independence store at 6160 Brecksville Rd. is holding their Drug Take Back Day on Sept. 6.

All Drug Take Back Days take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

