Great Northern Mall has special events planned for Tax-Free Weekend

(wwbt)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tax-Free Weekend starts Friday, Aug. 4 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.

A number of items are exempt from sales tax; including, items of clothing priced at $75 or less, school supply items priced at $20 or less, and school instructional materials priced at $20 or less.

Besides saving money, Great Northern Mall representatives have also lined up a weekend of entertainment.

“Tax-Free Weekend is always a popular time to shop, and while families enjoy one of the last weekends before back to school, Great Northern will make their shopping trip extra special with a great lineup of events and activities,” said Dan Crandall, marketing and business development manager at Great Northern Mall. “Shoppers can also enjoy some of our latest additions, including Carter’s Clearance, Fortune’s Cookies, Daily Thread, Rainbow and YiHi Japan, among others.”

Friday, August 4

  • 11:30am: Family Storytime with the Cuyahoga County Public Library
  • 12pm: Rocky River Nature Center Discovery Day
  • 12pm: NASA SCaN Outreach
  • 5pm: Nora the Explorer Live Animal Show

Saturday, August 5

  • 11:30am: Community Yoga
  • 12pm: Back to School Bash with RealPopFusion
  • 2pm: Professor Kaboom Wacky Laboratory Show

Sunday, August 6

  • 11am - 4pm: Hathaway Brown Robotics team - The Fighting Unicorns
  • 1pm: Nora the Explorer Live Animal Show

