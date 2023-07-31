2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians trade Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of the team's...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians, already thin in starting pitching, have traded Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay.

Civale is 5-2 this season with a 2.34 ERA.

He’s making $2.6 million with 2 more years of team control remaining before he hits free agency in 2026.

Cleveland is already missing injured starters Shane Bieber, Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie.

The Guardians are 53-53, a half-game back of first-place Minnesota.

Noah Syndergaard, newly acquired from the Dodgers, makes his Guardians debut tonight in Houston.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
José Ramírez homers twice as Cleveland Guardians beat Chicago White Sox 5-0
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, argues a call with umpire Todd Tichenor...
Francona tossed, White Sox roll to 7-2 win over Guardians
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run...
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, left, loses his helmet and Chicago White Sox catcher Seby...
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3