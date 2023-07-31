Guardians trade Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians, already thin in starting pitching, have traded Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay.

BREAKING: #Rays acquire RHP Aaron Civale from #Guardians for 1B prospect Kyle Manzardo — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 31, 2023

Cleveland will receive 1B Kyle Manzardo from Tampa Bay for Civale, per source. He’s the Rays’ No. 4 prospect per @MLBPipeline. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2023

Civale is 5-2 this season with a 2.34 ERA.

The month of July has been hot, but Aaron Civale has been hotter.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/rouPKHqvvg — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 30, 2023

He’s making $2.6 million with 2 more years of team control remaining before he hits free agency in 2026.

Cleveland is already missing injured starters Shane Bieber, Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie.

The Guardians are 53-53, a half-game back of first-place Minnesota.

Noah Syndergaard, newly acquired from the Dodgers, makes his Guardians debut tonight in Houston.

