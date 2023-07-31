Guardians trade Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians, already thin in starting pitching, have traded Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay.
Civale is 5-2 this season with a 2.34 ERA.
He’s making $2.6 million with 2 more years of team control remaining before he hits free agency in 2026.
Cleveland is already missing injured starters Shane Bieber, Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie.
The Guardians are 53-53, a half-game back of first-place Minnesota.
Noah Syndergaard, newly acquired from the Dodgers, makes his Guardians debut tonight in Houston.
