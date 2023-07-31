2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hundreds in Richfield left jobless following Yellow Trucking closure

By Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The trucking company Yellow Corp. shutting down operations carries ripple effects across the country, from job losses to revenue dropping out of small communities.

“Well, we were hoping the union and management at Yellow could come to an agreement; we knew that Yellow had not made a contribution to the union’s medical and pension funds,” said Richfield Mayor Michael Wheeler.

A post on the Teamsters Union’s page said it was notified the company would close shop and file for bankruptcy.

Yellow trucking suffered years of financial trouble, accruing $1.5 billion in debt, including $700 million in federal ARPA money received in 2020.

Now, the fallout will land in places like Richfield and the now former employees of the company.

The Richfield mayor said roughly 200 people who worked at the YRC Freight location in town were informed Wednesday they would need to gather their things ahead of the closure.

“I was told by some of the employees that they were given notice to take their stuff and go home and that they would be shutting down,” said Wheeler. “A lot of the drivers live here in Richfield, and neighbors are sympathetic; we’re sympathetic, and we’ll help whoever needs help, we really will.”

He is hopeful some can find jobs at other trucking companies in the area.

As for the village of Richfield, this is not the first bout with a trucking closure.

“This has happened in Richfield about three times in the last 40 years,” said Wheeler. “It’s not good, and the impact, we don’t know the full impact yet.”

Wheeler adds the next time he meets with the city council; he will call for a hold on projects until they have a true look at the budget without Yellow in Richfield.

The mayor said the end-of-the-year budget will offer a clearer view of the impacts of Yellow’s departure.

