Michigan woman arrested after leading Ottawa County police on high-speed chase with son in car

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan woman faces several charges after leading police in Ottawa County on a high-speed chase while her son was with her in the car.

Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said the chase started at approximately 6:59 p.m. after a Carroll Township police officer following erratic driving behavior on SR 2 near SR 163 and the Port Clinton exit in Portage Township.

The officer, who received the call of a black Ford Escape driving both above and below the speed limit, attempted the traffic stop on SR 2 near Leutz Road after locating the driver, Levorchick said.

The woman then began to flee from the officer at a high rate of speed, which is when Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Port Clinton police officers joined into the pursuit.

Levorchick said Port Clinton officers unsuccessfully deployed stop sticks twice during the chase.

Levorchick also said the chase went into oncoming traffic and reached speeds of 106 mph.

OCSO confirmed the woman rammed into a Carroll Township police cruiser during the chase.

The woman drove into the parking lot of a Holiday Inn, located at 1501 Hospitality Ct. in Fremont, where officers rammed the car and ended the pursuit, Levorchick said.

Police confirmed the woman had her juvenile son in the car during the chase. He was not injured, but was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Levorchick confirmed no pedestrians were injured in the pursuit.

Officers then arrested 29-year-old Heidi Schmidt, from Plymouth, Michigan, after ending the chase.

Police confirmed she was suspected of using alcohol and/or drugs.

Schmidt now faces the following charges:

Felony assault on a peace officer

Felony fleeing and eluding from law enforcement

Misdemeanor endangering children

OVI

OVI refuasal

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Driving without a valid license

Levorchick confirmed the additional investigation is pending.

No court date has been set.

This is a developing story.

