Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stable environment in the forecast for the most part. A good deal of sunshine today. Some fair weather clouds pop up this afternoon. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. We are seeing a weak disturbance dropping in from the northwest tonight. Our current forecast has increasing clouds tonight. A few showers around after midnight. This will get help from Lake Erie so the better risk of a shower will be along the lakeshore. Any showers should be out by morning drive time tomorrow. More sunny days ahead tomorrow and Wednesday.

