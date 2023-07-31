Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch the next few days

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stable environment in the forecast for the most part. A good deal of sunshine today. Some fair weather clouds pop up this afternoon. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. We are seeing a weak disturbance dropping in from the northwest tonight. Our current forecast has increasing clouds tonight. A few showers around after midnight. This will get help from Lake Erie so the better risk of a shower will be along the lakeshore. Any showers should be out by morning drive time tomorrow. More sunny days ahead tomorrow and Wednesday.

