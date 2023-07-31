Police: 13-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police dispatchers said the shooting happened at approximately 5 a.m. in the 16700 block of Quentin Road, in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

Cleveland Police confirmed she was shot in a possible connection to the string of Kia thefts.

CPD confirmed the girl’s family transported her via private auto to a local hospital.

The 13-year-old’s current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

