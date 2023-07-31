Reward offered for information on fugitive accused of being in connection to 2021 Euclid murder
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Monday offered a reward for information on a man accused of being in connection to a 2021 Euclid murder that killed a teenager.
The U.S. Marshals said 18-year-old Jayvonne Stewart allegedly was involved in the Dec. 11, 2021 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Maurco Toler.
Marshals said Stewart is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 174 pounds.
Stewart is known to frequent the Euclid and Cleveland areas, Marshals said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call 1-866-4WANTED, or submitting a web tip by clicking here.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
