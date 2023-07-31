2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rubber pants? Wedding apparel? Garter belts? What is and isn’t tax free this weekend in Ohio

You might be surprised at what is an isn't tax free this holiday weekend. A wedding dress is...
You might be surprised at what is an isn't tax free this holiday weekend. A wedding dress is tax free as long as you can find one for under $75.(Source: Pixabay)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Beginning Friday Aug. 4 and running through Sunday Aug. 6 is the annual sales tax holiday weekend in Ohio.

Originally designed to help families with back to school shopping, there is a lengthy list of what is and isn’t a little cheaper at the register.

First, the rules regarding prices:

  • An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;
  • An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and
  • An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

When looking at what applies in the category of clothing there are some interesting items that will be tax free this weekend.

Such as shoe laces, insoles for shoes, sneakers, sandals, boots, overshoes, slippers and even steel-toed shoes if you can find them for less than $75.

Also on the list of strange tax exempt items this weekend are bathing suits and caps, beach capes and coats, costumes, baby receiving blankets, and diapers.

Not to be out done there will be no tax on rubber pants, garters and garter belts, girdles, formal wear and wedding apparel.

But remember all of those items list above must be under $75 to be exempt.

Ruling out any $3,000 wedding dress or that $120 bonus pack of diapers.

Of course, there are several items that will not be tax exempt that some could argue should be.

Like sports or recreational equipment including ballet and tap shoes, cleated or spiked athletic shoes, gloves including, but not limited to, baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf.

