2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron landlord

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 23-year-old man convicted of murdering his landlord in Akron, will be sentenced Monday morning by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield.

Eric Pursley was found guilty earlier this month of murder and felonious assault for the fatal shooting of Daniel Stein, 59.

Eric Pursley
Eric Pursley(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

Akron police said Pursley killed Stein on Oct. 5, 2022 at a home in the 600 block of Sumner St.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said Pursley was several months behind on his rent and shot Stein after a confrontation.

Stein owned several rental properties in Akron.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
A 16-year-old boy was hurt following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.
Cleveland Police: 16-year-old boy hurt in shooting on city’s East Side
Cleveland Police confirmed she was shot in a possible connection to the string of Kia thefts.
Police: 13-year-old girl shot on Cleveland’s East Side
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code