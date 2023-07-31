Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron landlord

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 23-year-old man convicted of murdering his landlord in Akron, will be sentenced Monday morning by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield.

Eric Pursley was found guilty earlier this month of murder and felonious assault for the fatal shooting of Daniel Stein, 59.

Eric Pursley (Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

Akron police said Pursley killed Stein on Oct. 5, 2022 at a home in the 600 block of Sumner St.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said Pursley was several months behind on his rent and shot Stein after a confrontation.

Stein owned several rental properties in Akron.

