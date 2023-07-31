“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head,” says cousin of murdered Cleveland mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three young boys are now robbed of a life without their mother.

Kristy Fischbach, 33, was attacked on July 22 and died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I was just shocked and started crying and hyperventilating, like is this even real?” said Jessica Rukaniva, Fischbach’s cousin.

Rukavina said she is still having a hard time believing her fun, full of life cousin is gone.

“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head.” said Rukaniva.

According to Rukavina, the victims 12-year-old and eight-year-old sons found her inside her Cleveland home, fighting for her life.

EMS transported her to the hospital and four days later her family made the heartbreaking decision to take Fischbach off of life support.

Cleveland prosecutors confirmed the person accused of hurting her is her significant other, Thomas Eller.

Eller is charged with felonious assault.

Fischbach’s sons are now being taken care of by family members.

“Even though the storm isn’t over, it may never be over, but we will be dancing and smiling in the pouring rain for Kristy because that’s how strong she was,” said Tony Rukaniva, Jessica’s husband.

