2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head,” says cousin of murdered Cleveland mom

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three young boys are now robbed of a life without their mother.

Kristy Fischbach, 33, was attacked on July 22 and died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I was just shocked and started crying and hyperventilating, like is this even real?” said Jessica Rukaniva, Fischbach’s cousin.

Rukavina said she is still having a hard time believing her fun, full of life cousin is gone.

“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head.” said Rukaniva.

According to Rukavina, the victims 12-year-old and eight-year-old sons found her inside her Cleveland home, fighting for her life.

EMS transported her to the hospital and four days later her family made the heartbreaking decision to take Fischbach off of life support.

Cleveland prosecutors confirmed the person accused of hurting her is her significant other, Thomas Eller.

Eller is charged with felonious assault.

Fischbach’s sons are now being taken care of by family members.

“Even though the storm isn’t over, it may never be over, but we will be dancing and smiling in the pouring rain for Kristy because that’s how strong she was,” said Tony Rukaniva, Jessica’s husband.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
You might be surprised at what is an isn't tax free this holiday weekend. A wedding dress is...
Rubber pants? Wedding apparel? Garter belts? What is and isn’t tax free this weekend in Ohio
Crash shuts down I-90 West past Eddy Road in Bratenahl
Three ejected in crash on I-90 West in Bratenahl
Eric Pursley
Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron landlord