12-year-old Westlake girl hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 7th grader at St. Bernadette Elementary School was struck by a car while walking Monday afternoon.

Westlake police said the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dover Center Rd.

The driver immediately stopped after the crash, said police.

EMS transported the victim, identified by St. Bernadette Elementary as Sammie Eynon, to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Sammie Eynon ((Source: St. Bernadette Elementary School))

“Prayers are with the 12-year-old who is still currently in the hospital,” said Westlake Police Capt. Gerald Vogel.

Police added while the crash remains under investigation, neither speed nor alcohol/drugs are believed to be a factor.

Statement from St. Bernadette Elementary School:

“Yesterday, Sammie Eynon, a 7th grader was hit by a car. She is currently in the Pediatric ICU at Rainbow Babies and Children. Much is unknown about her condition at this point. Anyone who wishes to pray for Sammie and her family are welcome to join us at St. Bernadette church this evening at 7:30pm. May God bless the Eynon family.”

Westlake police are also asking anyone with applicable video to call them at 440-871-3311.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.