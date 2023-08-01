13-year-old Cleveland boy accidently shot by 11-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy died following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed the shooting happened at approximately 12 p.m. in the 3400 block of E. 98th Street.

This is in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

EMS officials said they transported the child to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said early investigations show the 13-year-old, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Brandon Cleveland, was shot by an 11-year-old child on accident.

CPD said the 11-year-old was released into the custody of his legal guardian.

This incident remains under investigation.

