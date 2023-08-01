2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men shot in Akron, suspect remains on the loose

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for help in finding the suspect who shot two men Monday afternoon in West Akron.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Ave.

Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired and when they arrived they saw one shooting victim inside a car leaving to the scene, heading to the hospital.

Police followed the car to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Center.

According to police, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. Their names are not being released.

Witnesses told officers a man wearing a ski mask approached the victims and fired multiple shots before fleeing.

Anyone with information is askd to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

