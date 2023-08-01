For the 2nd time, thieves break into Cleveland Drug Mart, load trash bags full of stolen cigarettes

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves once again broke into a Drug Mart on the city’s West side and loaded up two trash bags full of stolen cigarettes.

The most recent theft happened around 4:10 a.m. on July 28.

Police said the suspects pried opened the doors to the store located in the 4100 block of Fulton Rd.

Once inside, they filled up the trash bags with cigarettes.

Afterwards, they fled the area in a dark sedan that was waiting for them on Shadyside Avenue.

The first theft happened around 2 a.m. on July 21.

Police said the thieves also pried open the store doors and put the cigarettes in trash bags during that theft.

If you recognize either of them or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

