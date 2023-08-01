7th wettest July on record in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - July 2023 will go into the record books as the seventh wettest July on record in Cleveland.

Cleveland Hopkins accumulated 6.75 inches of rain last month.

That’s 3.67 inches above normal.

1.91 inches of that monthly total fell in just one day, July 20th, as severe storms moved through northern Ohio.

That’s the most rainfall ever recorded at Cleveland Hopkins on July 20th.

A strong upper-level disturbance swept across the Great Lakes that Thursday, dragging a cold front through our region.

Dangerous storms produced hail as large as two inches in diameter, and winds roared to 81 mph in Fairport, Ohio.

[PHOTO GALLERY: Northeast Ohio cleans up after July 20 storms]

While Cleveland experienced a very wet July, Summit and Stark counties remained quite parched for most of the month.

July’s final Drought Monitor showed improving conditions across most of our region, but Stark County and extreme southern Summit County are still in a Moderate Drought.

Late-July drought monitor (National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Abnormally Dry conditions persist in Akron, Barberton, and Tallmadge.

Akron-Canton finished the month with 4.13 inches of rainfall, which is typical there for July.

After enduring dry conditions and a rainfall deficit through most of the month, Akron-Canton accumulated just over half of their monthly rainfall total in two days.

Akron-Canton reported 1.20 inches of rainfall on July 20th and 1.17 inches of rainfall on July 29th.

Like Cleveland, New Philadelphia experienced record rainfall last month.

July 2023 was the fourth wettest July on record in New Philadelphia; 3.55 inches of that fell in just one day, July 29th.

July was also cooler than normal.

Cleveland has only hit 90 degrees once this Summer, and it happened on July 5th.

The average temperature in Cleveland last month was 73.4 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal.

Akron-Canton was also cooler than normal last month, with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees.

That’s one degree below normal.

So, what will August bring?

The Climate Prediction Center’s monthly temperature outlook gives northeast Ohio equal chances of seeing above-normal and below-normal temperatures in August.

CPC August (CPC)

While we are certainly experiencing below-average temperatures to start the month, there are a few signs pointing to hotter temperatures moving in by the middle to end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.