Cedar Point will soon have the world’s tallest, fastest roller coaster

"Artist concept rendering. Courtesy of Cedar Point."
"Artist concept rendering. Courtesy of Cedar Point."
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced Tuesday they will have a new roller coaster in 2024.

Top Thrill 2 promises to be the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, reaching a height of 400 feet with two 420-foot-tall-track towers.

The coaster will have three racing vehicles, each with open-air seating.

“Riders will peel out down the straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph, racing toward the sky on Top Thrill 2′s original 420-foot-tall “top hat” tower. After experiencing weightlessness during the “rollback” – the coveted fan-favorite moment when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph,” posted Cedar Point in a news release.

The roller coaster then speeds into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle, before racing forward at speeds of 120 mph.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

