Cleveland Browns fans wait in line hours ahead of first public practice

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The first public Cleveland Browns practice saw plenty of fans excited for the start of the season, just days ahead of the Hall of Fame game.

“We are rolling Joe into the Hall of Fame; you can’t beat that and the first week of football outside the Greenbrier {West Virginia}, so we ready,” said fan Big Dawg Willie.

Fans lined up for Cleveland’s return to The Land after eight practices out of the state, some arriving as early as 7 a.m.

“It’s the fire in our heart to believe this team will do it this year,” said Willie.

Many in line have playoff-or-bust aspirations for the team.

For others, like Derrick Walters, the comradery of the sport is enough to return year after year over decades.

“It’s the one thing that we as people can do that all cultures, races, and colors come together; it doesn’t matter, all the other things that are wrong with the world don’t matter because this is happening. Because we are all into this, and I like that,” said Walters. “It’s just a beautiful thing to be all of one accord, all because we want our team to win.”

Walters sells fans some extra Browns gear on the way into training camp, as he has since he was a kid.

He said the Browns faithful are always passionate about the beginning of a new season.

This year, their passion is fueled by postseason hopes.

But everyone in line waiting for their first in-person look at the squad is already locked in for training camp next year, rain or shine.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.