Cleveland man accused of robbing Broadway Pizza, beating people inside arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects accused of robbing Broadway Pizza and gunpoint and beating two people inside was arrested Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Officials said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Terrance Trawick, 37, Tuesday afternoon.

Trawick was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland police for aggravated robbery, and Valley View Police Department for drug possession.

He was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Just after midnight on June 15, Trawick and another suspect allegedly entered Broadway Pizza in the 5600 block of Broadway Avenue.

Cleveland police said after they entered the pizza shop, they beat, shot at and robbed the victims before fleeing on foot.

When police arrived, they found the victims who were both “bleeding profusely.”

Members of NOVFTF discovered that Trawick was hiding out in a home on E. 55th Street in Cleveland.

Today, members of the task force arrested Trawick at a home near the 3200 block of E.55th Street in Cleveland, which was roughly a mile away from the Slavic Village Pizzeria robbery location.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “The men and women of our fugitive task force worked tirelessly over the past month, tracking down this violent fugitive. Today, his run from the law ended after our task force found him hiding under a bed.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.