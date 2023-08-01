Cleveland police look to identify suspect in church car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect in a grand theft motor vehicle.

Police said on July 20 around 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church (OLA), located at 3622 Rocky River Drive, the pictured suspect stole a white Chevrolet Silverado belonging to OLA Church.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

