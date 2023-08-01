2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police look to identify suspect in church car theft

Cleveland police look to identify suspect in church car theft
Cleveland police look to identify suspect in church car theft
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect in a grand theft motor vehicle.

Police said on July 20 around 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church (OLA), located at 3622 Rocky River Drive, the pictured suspect stole a white Chevrolet Silverado belonging to OLA Church.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

