Court hearing for 2nd man accused in the mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second man accused in connection with the shooting of nine people in Cleveland’s Warehouse District on July 9 is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, is accused of driving Jennings from the crime scene and not calling police. The weapon Jennings allegedly used was in the trunk of Del Valle-Salaman’s car, said police.

Del Valle-Salaman was indicted on nine counts of attempted murder, 18 counts of felonious assault, and one count of obstructing justice.

Jaylon Jennings, the accused shooter, pleaded not guilty on July 24 to nine counts of attempted murder, 18 counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability, one count of grand theft, and one count of receiving stolen property.

The judge kept his bond at $9 million and ordered him to return to court on Aug. 7 for a pre-trial.

Jaylon Jennings ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

“Guns are destroying this community one shot at a time. People in this county should be able to pump gas or enjoy a night out without the fear of being shot,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “The idiot who fired into the crowd on West 6th Street will answer for his actions, so must everyone else who is pointing guns at innocent people.”

The mass shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. July 9 in the 1200 block of W. 6th Street.

Cleveland police previously released body camera video from the officers first on the scene.

All nine victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting (Source: WOIO)

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of Del Valle-Salaman’s car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

Jennings was arrested July 11 at a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Ave. in Lorain.

Del Valle-Salaman was arrested in Lorain on July 11.

