CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car fled from Cleveland police late Monday after a traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled over the vehicle at E. 59th Street and Superior Avenue just before midnight.

Cleveland Police continue to crack down on the stolen car problem. The scanner reports a traffic stop at E 59th and Superior Avenue ends in a recovered stolen car and a foot case. The suspects are still at large pic.twitter.com/Els28GegOE — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 1, 2023

The driver jumped out of the car and took off on foot.

Police gave chase, but could not find him.

