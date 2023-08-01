Family fun events at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - August is Family Fun Month at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

The museum is offering up some final summer events before school begins.

Back to School Community Day

The return to school isn’t always easy for kids, and that’s exactly what Back to School Community Day helps to remedy. Several community organizations will be present to emphasize the importance of education in our lives. Additionally, the Museum will present planetarium shows, 3D movies, and wildlife encounters. The community partners will include Cuyahoga County Public Library, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Pre4CLE, and Shoes and Clothes for Kids.

Cost: Museum members: Free; Non-members: Included in General Admission

Time: 10am to 5pm

Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

CURATOR-LED FIELD TRIP: Moths and More: Insect Lighting at Mentor Marsh

Join Curator of Invertebrate Zoology Dr. Nicole Gunter and staff from the Museum’s Natural Areas Division on a search for nocturnal insects at Mentor Marsh. By using “light traps”—lights of varying wavelength projected onto sheets—to attract a wide variety of insects, participants will have an opportunity to easily view moths, beetles, and other residents of the meadow and forest habitats adjacent to the marsh. Guests are encouraged to wear dark-colored clothing and bring a flashlight or headlamp to help maneuver through the preserve at night.

Cost: Museum Members: $20; Non-Members: $35

Time: 8pm

Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Monarch Mania Nature Hike at Mentor Marsh

Butterflies are some of Mother Nature’s most beautiful and majestic creatures, and they just so happen to be flourishing during the summer months! Join us to learn about Monarch ecology and migration—and find out about a citizen science program that helps track their populations and helps us tag Monarchs! Guests are asked to wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather and highly encouraged to bring other equipment, such as binoculars, a hand lens, and other tools, that can help with exploring.

Cost: Members: Free (registration requested)

Time: 2pm

Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

A NEW PLANETARIUM SHOW

Marvelous Moons

Explore Earth’s nearest neighbor—and the many moons beyond! Our Universe is full of awe-inspiring objects, many of which orbit close to home. More than 700 natural satellites are known to exist in the Solar System, and our planet is lucky enough to have a moon of its own. Numerous missions have been launched to explore these tiny worlds, and more are being developed even now. Join us in the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium as we seek to understand our nearest celestial neighbor and the marvelous moons beyond. Marvelous Moons is included with general admission.

Current Planetarium Schedule:

Weekdays: 11am, 1pm & 3pm

Weekends: noon, 2pm, 3pm & 4pm

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.