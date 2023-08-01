Summit County grand jury declines to indict Springfield Township officers in fatal shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury in Summit County declined to indict Springfield Township police officers in a fatal shooting last year, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

“After reviewing BCI’s investigation, the grand jury determined that the involved officers should not face any criminal charges,” Yost said. “As a matter of complete transparency, we have published BCI’s entire investigation on our website for anyone to view.”

On Oct. 5, 2022, Springfield Township Police Department requested that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigate an officer-involved critical incident that took place at 2347 E. Waterloo Road in Akron.

According to a press release, BCI’s investigation determined that a Springfield Township police officer was attempting to tow a junk vehicle from the property for ongoing zoning violations.

Jeremy McCracken came out of a house on the property and began shooting at the officer and a tow truck operator.

The officer and second officer who arrived on scene during the incident, fired their weapons.

McCracken was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Once completed, BCI’s investigation was referred to a special prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office, appointed by the Summit County prosecutor to present the case to a grand jury.

The grand jury issued a “no bill” indictment, declining to charge the involved officers.

As a part of its efforts to document all pertinent facts of the incident, BCI did the following:

Interviewed the officers who discharged their weapons, canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed several civilian witnesses.

Reviewed all available surveillance video that captured any portion of the incident.

Processed the crime scene for potential evidence, including photographing, searching, measuring, documenting and collecting evidence.

Obtained search warrants to analyze electronic evidence, including a cell phone and social media pages.

Conducted forensic laboratory examinations and evidence comparisons on firearm-related evidence, including casings and projectiles.

Evaluated training and personnel records of the involved officers.

BCI’s case files have been posted to the attorney general’s website.

