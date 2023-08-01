Guardians trade 1B Josh Bell to Miami

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Antonetti traded Aaron Civale Monday and hinted that another move was coming.

Tuesday it came, as the team sent first baseman Josh Bell to Miami for infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Khalil Watson.

Watson was a first-round pick in 2021.

Marlins prospect Kahlil Watson just stole home to tie the game on a full count with two outs in the 9th.



🎥: ⁦@beloitskycarp⁩ pic.twitter.com/cNMaUHNTTw — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) July 4, 2023

WOOOOAH! Josh Bell for Jean Segura and Khalil Watson??



Khalil Watson was the 16TH OVERALL pick in 2021, and was once one of the premier names card collectors were going after. That’s an awesome grab after already getting Kyle Manzardo 👀 https://t.co/H98sldQsz9 — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) August 1, 2023

The Guardians will release Jean Segura. He's owed the rest of his salary this year, $8.5M for next season plus a $2M buyout for '25. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 1, 2023

The move is mainly a salary dump as Bell had a player option for $16.5 million in 2024 that he almost certainly would’ve picked up.

Cleveland also just acquired 1B prospect Kyle Manzardo from Tampa Bay so Bell’s days in Cleveland were numbered.

He’s hitting .233 with 11 homers and 48 RBI this season.

