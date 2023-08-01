Guardians trade 1B Josh Bell to Miami
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Antonetti traded Aaron Civale Monday and hinted that another move was coming.
Tuesday it came, as the team sent first baseman Josh Bell to Miami for infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Khalil Watson.
Watson was a first-round pick in 2021.
The move is mainly a salary dump as Bell had a player option for $16.5 million in 2024 that he almost certainly would’ve picked up.
Cleveland also just acquired 1B prospect Kyle Manzardo from Tampa Bay so Bell’s days in Cleveland were numbered.
He’s hitting .233 with 11 homers and 48 RBI this season.
