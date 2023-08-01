‘He’s gone too soon’: Family remembers Strongsville 12-year-old killed by car

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy died after being struck by a car last Thursday while riding his bike.

Strongsville police said the accident happened in the 16000 block of Prospect Rd.

Police identified the victim as Donaven Eskander, an 8th grader at Strongsville Middle School.

Donaven Eskander ((Source: Family))

“He’s gone too soon,” said Michael Eskander, Donaven’s uncle. “Donovan was the first boy in the entire family, so there’s a lot in mind for him, a lot in the future that we were hoping to do and have for him.”

Donaven and his friend were on their bikes heading down Prospect Road, but the sidewalk ended, so the boys had to ride in the street, said police.

“Their handle bars bumped into each other. That’s when Donoven fell. His friend went to him and pulled the bike off of him and that’s when the tragedy happened,” said Michael.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, Donaven was unconscious and not breathing.

EMS immediately performed first aid, before transporting the child to a hospital, where he died from his injures.

“It was for sure a heartbreaking moment. Everything at that moment went by so fast. Sometimes it’s hard to remember, sometimes we don’t want to remember,” said Mervina Eskander, Donaven’s sister.

Donaven, who grew up in Srrongsville, would have turned 13 in three months.

“He was one who just wanted to enjoy the outdoors. He rode his bike all over Strongsville. He knew the town. He was riding his bike all around,” said Michael.

Strongsville police said the incident is still under investigation, but impairment does not seem to be a factor.

Donaven’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, August 5.

