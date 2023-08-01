Massillon High School football coach back on the field

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon City School District officials confirmed Tuesday that head football coach Nate Moore was taken off paid administrative leave and has returned to his coaching duties.

Massillon City Schools Superintendent Paul Salvino released the following statement to 19 News:

“While Coach Moore was on paid administrative leave our administrative team was able to review all aspects of the situation. At the conclusion of this review we are extremely confident in his ability to lead our athletic programs as well as our football team. We are excited to get back to business as Coach Moore returned to work on July 25, 2023. Once again, we have the utmost confidence in Coach Moore’s leadership moving forward.”

Moore was placed on paid administrative leave earlier in July while school officials and Massillon police investigated an allegation of hazing conducted by student-athletes in the Massillon Washington High School football program.

Massillon Police Lt. Nick Antonides said the alleged incident occurred during downtime at football practice on June 26.

According to the police report, multiple players were participating in a “game” where students would rush at and pin players to the ground. They would then try and take clothing off of that student until they were able to wrestle free.

19 News has reached out to Massillon police and the Stark County Prosecutor’s office for an update on the investigation.

