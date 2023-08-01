2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayor Bibb speaks on crime in Cleveland during National Night Out

National Night Out 2023
National Night Out 2023(WSFA 12 News)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb speaks to the media and the public during National Night Out, addressing the recent increase in violent crime across the city.

National Night Out, in its 40th year, happens across the country to enhance the relationship between residents and law enforcement, while bringing them together under positive circumstances, said organizers. Most of the National Night Out events are held during evening hours.

Cleveland’s National Night Out is taking place at Halloran Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Activities include face painting, fingerprinting for children and much more. Free hot dogs, chips and soda too.

For more information on other Northeast Ohio Police Departments participation in National Night Out, visit the link here.

