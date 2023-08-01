2 Strong 4 Bullies
New details emerge in Westlake nursing home theft linked to others in northern Ohio

Police say the 37-year-old Toledo woman has stolen credit cards from facilities in Northeast Ohio and Westlake
By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly a month after a Westlake nursing home employee fell victim to a suspected serial credit card thief, police are still looking for the 37-year-old suspect.

According to court documents filed by Westlake police in Rocky River Municipal Court, Clarissa Spearman of Toledo is wanted on felony charges of misusing credit cards and theft.

Police said on July 3 around 2:40 PM, an employee of a nursing home on Detroit Road called to report that someone had stolen her wallet out of her purse which had been left in an office at the medical facility.

During the investigation, an officer discovered that the credit cards taken with the wallet had already been used several times including at the Walmart in Avon.

According to the police report, a total of five credit cards were stolen and the suspect attempted to charge more than $8,500.

Some purchases went through, others were declined.

Police distributed photos of the suspect using the stolen cards at various stores to neighboring police departments.

According to police, the same female had stolen wallets from nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Toledo and Perkins Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Westlake non-emergency line: 440-871-3311

Perkins Twp. non-emergency line: 419-627-0824 ext. 5.

