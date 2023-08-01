Northeast Ohio Weather: Hazy sun today due to Canada wildfire smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A northwest upper level wind direction today will cause the Canada wildfire smoke to track across the sky today. We think most of the smoke will stay in the upper atmosphere. Not expecting much of an impact to the air quality. It’ll be a partly cloudy sky today otherwise. Cooler than normal with high temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Comfortable humidity levels. The smoke is forecast to linger through tomorrow as well. Looks like dry weather will remain in the forecast through Thursday. Temperature trend rises. 80 to 85 degrees for a high tomorrow and in the 80s on Thursday.

