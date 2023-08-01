2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Hazy sun today due to Canada wildfire smoke

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A northwest upper level wind direction today will cause the Canada wildfire smoke to track across the sky today. We think most of the smoke will stay in the upper atmosphere. Not expecting much of an impact to the air quality. It’ll be a partly cloudy sky today otherwise. Cooler than normal with high temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Comfortable humidity levels. The smoke is forecast to linger through tomorrow as well. Looks like dry weather will remain in the forecast through Thursday. Temperature trend rises. 80 to 85 degrees for a high tomorrow and in the 80s on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - July 31, 2023
Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers around overnight; pleasant week ahead
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/31/2023
19 First Alert Forecast - July 31, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - July 31, 2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch the next few days
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch the next few days