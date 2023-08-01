2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stipe Miocic: ‘November 11th is gonna be a big day’

Stipe Miocic speaks during the post fight press conference after his knockout win over Alistair...
Stipe Miocic speaks during the post fight press conference after his knockout win over Alistair Overeem, from the Netherlands, in a heavyweight title bout at UFC 203 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Cleveland.
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stipe Miocic hasn’t entered serious training yet for his next fight but the 2-time former UFC heavyweight champ has plenty of motivation for his Nov. 11 bout against Jon Jones.

The 2 heavyweights will meet at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden with the heavyweight title on the line.

Miocic is 20-4 in his career but hasn’t fought since March of 2021, when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in the 2nd round.

Miocic, 40, made an appearance Tuesday morning with former Browns lineman Joe Thomas at the Cleveland food bank.

