2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Syndergaard leaves debut with Guardians after being hit on the leg by a line drive against Astros

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) exits a baseball game with head...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) exits a baseball game with head athletic trainer James Quinlan after being hit by a comebacker from Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)(Kevin M. Cox | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Noah Syndergaard left his debut with the Cleveland Guardians after being hit on the right leg by a line drive in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Syndergaard, who was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, was making his first start since June 7. He spent time on the injured list with a blister on his right index finger.

With the Guardians leading 2-0, he walked Jose Altuve to start the sixth. Altuve stole second base, and Jeremy Peña then hit a ball that bounced off Syndergaard’s lower right leg.

Syndergaard fielded the ball and got it to first for the out. But manager Terry Francona and a trainer were soon called to the mound to check on the right-hander.

He threw a few warmup pitches before chatting with the staff and being removed from the game. Eli Morgan replaced him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of the team's...
Guardians trade Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
José Ramírez homers twice as Cleveland Guardians beat Chicago White Sox 5-0
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, argues a call with umpire Todd Tichenor...
Francona tossed, White Sox roll to 7-2 win over Guardians
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run...
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0