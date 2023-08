EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck flipped on I-90 early Tuesday morning.

Euclid police said the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-90 eastbound at Route 2.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said one lane is open, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.