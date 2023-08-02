2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron City Council announces 2023 neighborhood partnership grants(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council announced their 2023 Neighborhood Partnership Grant Program Notice of Funding Opportunity Wednesday.

The Neighborhood Partnership Grant Program (NPGP) aims to cultivate and strengthen relationships between neighborhood residents through participation in projects and activities, city council said.

They said they hope to increase neighborhood resident engagement in resolving the problems that impact them.

“The times in which we live demand cooperative and active engagement in the development and implementation of solutions to the problems we face,” said Council President Margo Sommerville.

Neighborhood improvement projects and neighborhood education initiatives eligible for funding can include (but not limited to):

  • Vacant lot clean-ups
  • Community gardens
  • Youth literacy/art programs
  • block safety programs

Each ward in Akron has been allotted $10,000 to award individual grant awards ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 for eligible projects.

NPGP grants are awarded through a competitive process based on the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and Grant Application can be found online at 2023 Akron City Council Neighborhood Partnership Grant Program | Akron City Council.

Applications must be submitted through the Submittable online platform.  No paper applications will be accepted. Council staff will be available to assist applicants with utilizing the online portal and can be contacted at 330-375-2256.

Eligible applicants include non-profits, Block Clubs/Associations, faith-based organizations, Community Development Corporations (CDC), and Neighborhood-Based Organizations.

Program Timeline

· August 2 - Notice of Funding Opportunity Issued

· August 31– Grant Application Submission Deadline

· Week of September 25 – Grant Awardees Notified

