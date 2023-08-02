2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron crash kills 1, leaves 1 injured

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crash in Akron Tuesday killed one person and left one injured, according to Akron police.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 2010 Chevy Malibu was traveling westbound in the 900 block of East Waterloo Road when the driver of the car, a 41-year-old man, attempted to pass a semi-truck on the right side.

This area of the road is two lanes that merge into one.

The driver of the Malibu lost control and crossed in front of the semi-truck, police said, drove over a double yellow line and struck a 2008 Ford Escape that was traveling eastbound head-on.

Officials said the driver of the Malibu was fatally injured and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 49-year-old woman, sustained minor bone fractures and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The names of the drivers were not released at this time.

Speed is considered a contributing factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

