Cleveland City Council discusses increase in violence, rash of stolen cars

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council Safety Committee members will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the increase in shootings, homicides and stolen cars.

Stolen cars nearly double in Cleveland compared to last year

Councilman Mike Polensek said he wants to know what the administration’s game plan is going forward.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies partner with Cleveland police to make downtown safer

“I am interested in hearing a plan from the city officials and also to find out how the State of Ohio can help the city get this violent crime wave under control,” Councilman Polensek said.

Violence taking a toll on Cleveland’s teenagers this summer

Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard and Ben B. Suver, Chief of Staff to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, are expected to attend.

