Cleveland City Council discusses increase in violence, rash of stolen cars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council Safety Committee members will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the increase in shootings, homicides and stolen cars.

Councilman Mike Polensek said he wants to know what the administration’s game plan is going forward.

“I am interested in hearing a plan from the city officials and also to find out how the State of Ohio can help the city get this violent crime wave under control,” Councilman Polensek said.

Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard and Ben B. Suver, Chief of Staff to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, are expected to attend.

