Cleveland man indicted in connection to Chester Township robbery

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been indicted in the March 2023 robbery of a home under construction, Chester Township police say.

Robert Lemons Jr. was indicted by a Geauga County Grand Jury for robbery, breaking and entering and attempted petty theft.

Police officials say they were called to a robbery and attempted theft at a home under construction on Wilson Mills Road.

Lemons fled the scene before officers arrived, leading to an extensive investigation by the Chester Township and Pepper Pike police departments.

