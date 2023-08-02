2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man indicted in connection to Chester Township robbery

A Cleveland man has been indicted in the March 2023 robbery of a home under construction,...
A Cleveland man has been indicted in the March 2023 robbery of a home under construction, Chester Township police say.(Source: Chester Township Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been indicted in the March 2023 robbery of a home under construction, Chester Township police say.

Robert Lemons Jr. was indicted by a Geauga County Grand Jury for robbery, breaking and entering and attempted petty theft.

Police officials say they were called to a robbery and attempted theft at a home under construction on Wilson Mills Road.

Lemons fled the scene before officers arrived, leading to an extensive investigation by the Chester Township and Pepper Pike police departments.

