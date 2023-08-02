2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s historic lighthouse up for public auction, bidding starts at $25,000

Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse for sale with $25,000 starting bid
(General Services Administration Auctions)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland harbor lighthouse is now up for public auction by the U.S. General Services Administration.

The Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light is one several of lighthouses being offered in 2023 to government agencies, nonprofits and the public via auction, officials say.

The lighthouse was built in 1909 and 1910 and features living quarters on the second, third and fourth floors.

Officials say the four-story tower features windows with circular arches and a galley on the first floor.

The lighthouse marks the entrance to the Cleveland Harbor.

Officials say the historic lighthouse is approximately 1,800 square feet.

The property, designated a landmark by the City of Cleveland, will remain active to aid navigation.

Those interested in purchasing the property must submit a $10,000 registration deposit. Bids start at $25,000 and increase in $1,000 increments.

Site inspections will be offered only to registered bidders.

For additional details and inquiries regarding a property inspection, contact Arthur Ullenberg at (312) 353-6039 or Arthur.Ullenberg@gsa.gov.

