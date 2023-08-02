Cuyahoga County council proposes new plan for jail site in Garfield Heights

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County council proposed a new resolution about purchasing land in Garfield Heights for a new county jail, late Tuesday afternoon.

The council members proposed the only way the county would spend $38 million on 72 acres of land near Transportation Boulevard and Granger Road is if the sales tax extension passes.

Members in support of the resolution said that is the only way to fund the project which in total will cost $750 million.

If the resolution passes and the sales tax extension does not, the county could put down up to 500,000 dollars to secure the right to purchase the property.

The council or the voters can then decide whether they want to pass the sales tax extension by the end of 2024.

The council is expected to vote on these issues Tuesday evening.

