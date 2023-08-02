Excitement grows for Enshrinement Week in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s Hall of Fame Week down in Canton.

Of course, the Browns are the centerpiece.

Between the game Thursday and Joe Thomas’ induction, people from all over are coming to Northeast Ohio to enjoy Enshrinement Week activities.

Hundreds of kids are descending on the Pro Football Hall of Fame, ready to get in on the 2023 Enshrinement Week activities.

“Today I was mostly on the bounce house and we did the tackle thing,” said one camper.

Whether it was jumping, throwing, or just exploring a state-of-the-art facility, this is a special experience, even for kids who live a stone’s throw away.

“So this is just a good opportunity for them to see what’s in their own neck of the woods,” said one camp counselor. “You know what I mean? A lot of them don’t even know the capacity of what the Hall of Fame is. You know what I mean? A lot of people strive, this is their end goal, they strive to be here. And this is just sitting in there backyard.”

For those making a trip out of the experience, like the Wisdom Community Group from Cleveland, a chance to meet some of the players themselves was a dream come true.

“When we got here, we had to walk up a hill,” said Breauna Wisdom, Owner of the Wisdom Community Group. “As we were going up the hill, they wasn’t walking they were running.”

It was a bit longer trip for others, like one man from western Iowa.

But he couldn’t miss a chance to catch Joe Klecko, one of the players etched on his arm forever, get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

And for some brothers from New Hampshire, it’s all about Thursday.

“We support different teams he supports the Patriots, I support the Dolphins, and we both have that common hate for the Jets so we’re going for the Browns on this one,” said Niko Comdodemetraky.

Hoping for a Browns victory, just like the rest of Northeast Ohio, and a chance to kick off Enshrinement Week on a high note.

That much anticipated game begins at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Then, Joe Thomas will take his place along with the game’s greatest players on Saturday afternoon, when he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame.

