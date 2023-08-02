2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Grand jury indicts teenager accused of shooting Cleveland police officer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The now 18-year-old boy accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer in the city’s Central neighborhood this past March was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Jayrion Church was indicted on the charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, failure to comply, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Cleveland Police Detective Mark Bahrijczuk , 28, was shot on March 14 in the 2300 block of Cedar Ave.

Detecitve Bahrijczuk was shot in the arm and thigh at close range. He was treated for his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to police, the detective and other officers were in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue investigating the ongoing thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Police said the officers saw a Kia Forte with no license plates pull into the parking lot of the Cedar Estates Apartments.

The officers approached the Kia in their zone car and conducted a investigatory stop, said police.

As they approached the Kia, police said four males jumped out and took off running. The Kia continued moving and crashed into a pillar.

The driver of the Kia, later identified as Church in the orange jacket, fired multiple rounds at the detective as he was exiting his police vehicle, said police.

Suspects in officer shooting
Suspects in officer shooting(Source: Cleveland Police)

Other Cleveland police officers rendered first aid and applied a tourniquet to Detecitve Bahrijczuk before driving him to the hospital.

A warrant was issued for Church on March 24 and he was taken into custody by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on April 14 in the 2800 block of Cedar Ave.

Church is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 16.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse for sale with $25,000 starting bid
Cleveland’s historic lighthouse up for public auction, bidding starts at $25,000
I-90 eb is closed at East 55th Street due to a crash involving a motorcycle
I-90 EB open at E. 55th after closing for motorcycle crash
New Cuyahoga County Jail proposal on hold again
Cuyahoga County council proposes new plan for jail site in Garfield Heights
Independent testing expert Scott Smith first started testing the sediment at Sulfur Run on...
Independent testing expert reports increase in dioxins in East Palestine as residents report more symptoms