Guardians swept in Houston, drop series finale 3-2

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee tosses a comebacker from Houston Astros'...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee tosses a comebacker from Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena to first base for the out during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)(Kevin M. Cox | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chas McCormick hit 2 homers as the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 Wednesday afternoon, completing a 3-game sweep of the series.

Rookie Tanner Bibee got a no-decision for Cleveland, allowing 2 runs in 5 innings.

Oscar Gonzalez had 3 hits for the Guardians, who were no-hit Tuesday by Framber Valdez of the Astros.

Cleveland drops to 53-56, 2.5 games back of first-place Minnesota.

The Guardians start a 3-game series Friday at home against the White Sox.

