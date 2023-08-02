Guardians swept in Houston, drop series finale 3-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chas McCormick hit 2 homers as the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 Wednesday afternoon, completing a 3-game sweep of the series.

Rookie Tanner Bibee got a no-decision for Cleveland, allowing 2 runs in 5 innings.

#Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee over his last 7 starts.



- 41.1(IP) 30H 10R 9ER 18BB 44SO 1.96 ERA#ForTheLand — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 2, 2023

Oscar Gonzalez had 3 hits for the Guardians, who were no-hit Tuesday by Framber Valdez of the Astros.

Cleveland drops to 53-56, 2.5 games back of first-place Minnesota.

The Guardians start a 3-game series Friday at home against the White Sox.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.